Ethereum News UpdateThere's a lot of Ethereum news this morning, so I cherry-picked the three most interesting stories I could find. One of them, in particular, might affect our Ethereum price forecast.Before I get to those stories, however, you should probably know that ETH prices are down 1.95% against the U.S. dollar. The Ethereum to USD exchange rate was near $867.86 at the time of writing.On a more positive note, Ethereum's trading volumes are relatively stable, suggesting that investors aren't abandoning the cryptocurrency for greener.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...