What Is NEO?NEO is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies, having achieved a whopping 49,000% growth between January and December 2017. No wonder the question "What is NEO?" is popping up everywhere.NEO is often described as the "Ethereum killer" or the "Chinese Ethereum," but there is a lot more to it than being a copycat. In fact, NEO describes itself as a "distributed network for the smart economy" with a goal to convert traditional assets into digital ones using smart contracts.The great thing about NEO, unlike other.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...