

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives has passed the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, FOSTA, by 388 to 25 votes.



This bill provides restitution for sex trafficking victims and enhances criminal penalties for websites that facilitate illegal prostitution or sex trafficking.



The bill, which makes it clear that social media nets and their users are subject to federal and state criminal and civil laws relating to the sexual exploitation of kids and sex trafficking, will go to the Senate next.



President Donald Trump applauded the House for its work on the passage of the bill.



'This bipartisan piece of legislation provides important tools for Federal prosecutors and State officials to fight the scourge of sex trafficking,' the White House said in a statement.



'The Administration remains concerned about certain provisions in the bill, as expressed in the Department of Justice's technical assistance, and hopes that these issues can be resolved in a final bill presented to the President for signature'.



The President looks forward to continuing to work with Congress in order to hold people who participate in human trafficking accountable for their horrific crimes, the White House added.



