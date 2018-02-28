

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Posting of Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting and proposed change of name for the Company to Catenae Innovation Plc



The Company announces its audited annual report and accounts for the year to 30 September 2017 has been posted to shareholders.



Furthermore, the Company has posted a Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to shareholders. The AGM will be held at the offices of WeWork, 1 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EX, at 11:00am on Friday 23 March 2018.



At the AGM shareholders will be asked to approve a resolution to change the Company's name to Catenae Innovation Plc.



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Hybridan LLP, Broker Tel: 020 3764 2341 Claire Louise Noyce



Walbrook PR Limited, PR Tel: 020 7933 8780 Gary Middleton / Paul Cornelius



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Milestone Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



9131143312791R65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX