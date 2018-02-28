Economic activity in the Chicago area deteriorated more than expected in February, according to figures released on Wednesday. The MNI Chicago Business Barometer fell to 61.9 this month from 65.7 in January, reaching its lowest level since August 2017 and missing expectations of a smaller decline to 64.1. As in January, firms reported a slower pace of both incoming orders and output. The new orders indicator dropped to a six-month low, contributing the most to the barometer's decline, while the ...

