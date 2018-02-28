

Three members of the Expedition 54 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have returned to Earth after months of performing research and spacewalks in low-Earth orbit.



NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba, and cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos landed at 9:31 p.m. EST Tuesday (8:31 a.m. Wednesady local time) southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, NASA said.



Their time on station marked the beginning of the first long-term increase in crew size on the U.S. segment, enabling NASA to double the time dedicated to research and achieve a record-setting week of research that surpassed 100 hours. Highlights from this research include investigations into the manufacturing of fiber optic filaments in microgravity, improving the accuracy of an implantable glucoses biosensor, and measuring the Sun's energy input to Earth.



