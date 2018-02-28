Consolidated profit and loss calculation of AS Olainfarm for 2017 shows that with the sales worth 122 million euros the Group has set the new sales record. Sales in 2017 increased by 10% compared to the sales of 2016. The net profit remained at the level of 2016 and was 11.63 million euros.



Board of AS Olainfarm proposes a dividend of 0.21 euros per share from the profit of 2017. Such a dividend will be possible if audited statements for 2017 do not deviate significantly from unaudited ones.



Olaine, 2018-02-28 17:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Successful operations of the Company in future will largely depend on its ability to diversify its sales markets and products and to preserve its current position in its key markets. In this respect, the Company continues taking all steps necessary to obtain the market authorisations in Turkey, where the first approvals are expected by middle of 2018. The Company may continue acquiring daughter companies in several areas related to pharmaceutical sector, possibly with different sales markets. An important precondition for more efficient operations would be an ability to integrate already acquired companies and optimize the joint administrative, logistics and marketing structure," says Olegs Grigorjevs Chairman of the Board of AS Olainfarm.



Sales during the fourth quarter of 2017 shrunk by 1% compared to the same period of 2016 and reached 31.7 million euros. Net income of the group in 4th quarter was 5 million euros, which represents an increase by 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, making this one of the best quarters in terms of profitability.



Relatively the biggest sales increase in 2017 was achieved in Germany, where sales grew by 103%. Sales to The Netherlands grew by 57%, while sales to Belarus increased by 21%. From all the major sales markets of the Group, only sales to Poland, Uzbekistan and Ukraine experienced some reduction. During the entire year of 2017, compared to its first nine years, share of Russia in its total sales increased from 33% to 35%. Share of sales to other countries have remained relatively unchanged. Major sales markets of Olainfarm Group in 2017 were Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Belarus.



During 2017, new registration processes were completed in Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova Armenia and Azerbaijan. Registration of several medicines produced by NPK Biotest continue in Belarus has also been completed. Registration processes are still ongoing in Nepal, Armenia, Turkey, Myanmar, Cameroon and Vietnam. Registration of new product Jogurt Actio has started in several markets. New synthesis schemes have been developed for synthesis of anticancer and anti-tuberculosis medicines.



Annual meeting of shareholders of A/s "Olainfarm" convened on June 1, 2017 approved operating plan of the Group for 2017. According to it, sales of the Group in 2017 are planned to be 127 million euros, but the net profit will reach 15.5 million euros. Because of poor profitability after the third quarter the management reviewed its profit guidance to either 9 million euros or ten million euros, subject to the possibility to reverse the deferred tax liability. According to this report, annual sales target has been attained by 96%, while net profit guidance has been exceeded by 15%.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Group ----------------------- 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 ----------------------- EUR '000 EUR '000 ======================= ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 37 042 31 860 Property, plant and equipment 42 562 40 943 Investment properties 2 731 1 963 Financial assets 2 704 6 514 ----------------------- TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 85 039 81 280 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 24 710 24 011 Receivables 34 280 36 124 Cash 3 158 3 165 ----------------------- TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 62 148 63 300 =============================================================================== TOTAL ASSETS 147 187 144 580 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 19 719 19 719 Share premium 2 504 2 504 Other components of equity (79) 322 Retained earnings 76 518 74 081 Non-controlling interests - 37 ----------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 98 662 96 663 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 15 806 18 800 Deferred corporate income tax - 3 025 Deferred income 2 347 2 810 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Liabilities 18 153 24 635 Current liabilities Borrowings 13 890 7 020 Trade payables and other liabilities 16 007 15 769 Deferred income 475 493 Total Current Liabilities 30 372 23 282 ----------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 48 525 47 917 =============================================================================== TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 147 187 144 580



Consolidated statement of comprehensive Group Group income --------------------------------------- Q4 2017 Q4 2016 M12 2017 M12 2016 --------------------------------------- EUR '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 ======================================= Net revenue 31 694 32 018 122 078 110 693 Cost of goods sold (12 389) (10 850) (47 240) (40 855) --------------------------------------- Gross Profit 19 305 21 168 74 838 69 838 Selling expense (11 220) (10 393) (38 228) (31 733) Administrative expense (6 653) (6 156) (23 525) (19 735) Other operating income 848 1 157 2 601 3 080 Other operating expense (217) (3 115) (3 677) (9 766) Share of profit of an associate 44 36 114 63 Income from investments in subsidiaries - - - - Financial income 22 2 125 237 3 479 Financial expense (390) (100) (2 303) (307) --------------------------------------- Profit Before Tax 1 739 4 722 10 057 14 919 Corporate income tax 2 (252) (1 804) (2 883) Deferred corporate income tax 3 293 (657) 3 379 (450) ================================================================================ PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 5 034 3 813 11 632 11 586 Other comprehensive loss for the (119) - (119) - reporting period --------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the 4 915 3 813 11 513 11 586 reporting period Total comprehensive income attributable to: The equity holders of the Parent Company 4 915 3 815 11 512 11 579 Non-controlling interests - (2) 1 7 Basic and diluted earnings per share, 0.36 0.27 0.83 0.82 EUR









JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



