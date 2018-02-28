Honor Unveils its First-Ever Fashion Partnership at Paris Fashion Week

Reinforcement of its Trendy Statement for the Newly-launched Honor 9 Lite

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a young, trend-setting smartphone e-brand, yesterday announced its first collaboration with a fashion designer brand KOCHÉ at their after-show party during Paris Fall/Winter Fashion Week. Honor and KOCHÉ, brought together by their passion and similar brand gene to inspire the young generation, have collaborated to co-create a one-of-a-kind and all-round integration between technology and fashion. Attended by over 700 guests and media friends from the worlds of technology and fashion, the party received overwhelming support.

What unites Honor and KOCHÉ is their youthful spirit. Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand and is the champion for consumers who feel young at heart, while KOCHÉ is a bold fashion label which encourages young people to be themselves.

"As an innovative and trend-setting brand loved by the young generation, Honor is committed to creating devices that suit a new generation's love for fashion and individuality," said Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor. "We are very excited to collaborate with KOCHÉ and happy to receive overwhelming success for our first collaboration with the fashion industry. They complement the stunning design of the Honor 9 Lite perfectly. I believe these aesthetic designs by KOCHÉ, the peerless performance and high affordability, will make the Honor 9 Lite as one of the most iconic devices of 2018."

As part of the collaboration, the Founder and Creative Director of KOCHÉ Christelle Kocher, gave a video interview about her passion for tech and how her Honor 9 Lite how helps her "be inspired at every moment".

"We have entered an era where technology is shaping every aspect of life, and fashion is no exception. Technology encourages creativity and it has become instrumental to our design and creation process," said Christelle Kocher, founder and creative director of KOCHÉ. "KOCHÉ and Honor, as pioneers of our own fields, are remaking the worlds of technology and fashion for young people to achieve their dreams. With that in mind, we have designed six spectacular phone cases exclusively for the Honor 9 Lite."

Designed for a younger generation of trendsetters, the six limited-edition phone cases are all unique in their own ways. Inspired by the glossy back of Honor 9 Lite and designed with the young generation in mind, KOCHÉ has brought a fun twist to this every-day accessory, making a statement on the idea of the selfie.

The six cases, available exclusively for KOCHÉ fans at the party, are specifically designed for Honor's newly launched stylish quad-lens smartphone Honor 9 Lite. With an HD dual-lens 13MP+2MP camera on both the front and rear, the Honor 9 Lite is perfect for the young to capture their every-day breakthroughs and take incredibly beautiful selfies. The device has a sleek, stylish outlook, with a 5.65-inch edge-to-edge FullView HD Display and nano-scale optical coating, making it both a fashion accessory and a piece of state-of-the-art technology.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

About KOCHÉ

KOCHÉ is a fashion brand established in Paris by Christelle Kocher. KOCHÉ stands at the crossover of high fashion, street culture and contemporary art. The collections are produced by some of the most specialized artisans. Its intense and distinct attitude offers a very casual, yet highly luxurious approach. Modern, elegant and refined, KOCHÉ proposes a new point of view on fashion.

For more information, please visit: http://www.koche.fr/

