Alytus, Lithuania, 2018-02-28 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of AB "Snaige" has examined the decision of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania to impose a fine on the company and has decided to appeal against it.



"In our opinion all resolutions of the company's management and the board, the receivables and other possible uncertainties have been adequately disclosed in the annual audited reports. The decision to impose a fine was stemmed most likely from the difference in evaluation of applicable legislation and disclosed information. We will continue our consultations with the Bank of Lithuania for the correct and equally treated disclosure and interpretation of information in the reports, therefore we decided to appeal against in our opinion an unjustified fine". - stated G. Ceika.



The company's financial position is stable and it conducts regular activities.This year, the company is expected to introduce two new lines of refrigerators. The company's export comprised 90% in 2017. The main export markets were Germany, France, Ukraine, Poland and Czech Republic. AB Snaige market positions are particularly strong in Lithuania, where it is the top selling refrigerator brand and holds the largest share of the market (22%, according to data collected by GFK). According to the unaudited consolidated data, the company's proceeds reached an EBITDA of 0.833 million euro in the past year, amounting over 39 million euro in turnover. The cause of the unaudited consolidated loss (EUR 1 million) was the global increase in prices of the raw material relevant to the company.



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206