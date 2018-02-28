Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE: CYBX) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "CYBX", having recently completed a change of business with Big Wind Capital. Hilltop Cybersecurity owns the unique military-grade, patented, cybersecurity platform, called Vauban.

Vauban is architected as a complete solution for small-to-medium businesses with the options of a cloud-delivered Software as a Service model, an on-premise service or a hybrid approach. All options provide the same set of comprehensive, integrated capabilities.

It is one of the world's first and only solutions compliant with FIPS-FIAR: a rigorous financial standard required by Department of Defense.

To complement its own technology, Hilltop partners with top cybersecurity firms such as GuardSight, which enables it to deliver end-to-end cyber protection services.

The company also has a newly-patented biometric security solution for crypto-currency cold storage, wallets and transactions.

Founded and run by a team of former military security experts, Hilltop holds Top-Secret clearance and continues to work with government agencies.

The company is well funded, having recently completed six tranches of a non-brokered private placement at prices from $0.15 per share to $0.60 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $5,100,000.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.hilltopsi.com, contact Corby Marshall, CEO, at 778-484-8028, or email corby.marshall@hilltopsi.com.

