The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Tesaro, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018 (TSRO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) who purchased shares between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of VARUBI (rolapitant); and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages. On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced it had updated the U.S. labeling of VARUBI (rolapitant) injectable emulsion packages after reports that some patients receiving the treatment experienced "Anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions."

Shareholders have until March 19, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/tesaro-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

