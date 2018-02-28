Lisa Tracker, the most comprehensive monitoring range on the market covering all gastroenterology patients

Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specialising in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, announces the publication of a large number of abstracts on the benefits of biotherapy monitoring during the annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), whichfocuses on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), and which was held in Vienna on February 14-17, 2018.

Growing use of monitoring kits

During this 13th Congress of ECCO, over 90 publications presented data on biotherapy monitoring, of which approximately 20 provided results of studies conducted with Lisa Tracker kits1, thereby confirming the scientific community's keen interest for biotherapy monitoring. Furthermore, this growing number of publications reflects the increasing use of monitoring kits, in a number of centres that is also rising continuously.

Lisa Tracker remains the most comprehensive range on the market, able to monitor all gastroenterology patients.

Confirmation and reinforcement of the results obtained for Vedolizumab monitoring

A total of 8 abstracts presenting the results for Vedolizumab (EntyvioTM) monitoring using Lisa Tracker tests confirmed the correlation between drug serum levels and clinical response, both for induction and for maintenance (long-term) therapy. These results were also used to define the therapeutic threshold.

"Data presented during the Congress of ECCO 2018 reinforces the use of biotherapy tests and confirms once again the reliability of our tests and the interest of the scientific community. The growing number of abstracts reflects the increasing use of monitoring tests, which we welcome as it improves the treatment of IBD patients," comments Prof Gérard Tobelem, Chairman of Theradiag's Board of Directors. "With our Lisa Tracker monitoring range, we are the only company on the market to cover all gastroenterology patients."

Links to the presented abstracts:

P440 - Early changes in the pharmacokinetic profile of vedolizumab-treated patients with inflammatory bowel disease may predict response after dose optimisation

P454 - Early vedolizumab trough levels predict mucosal healing in inflammatory bowel disease

P518 - Vedolizumab trough concentrations are associated with endoscopic response in patients with inflammatory bowel disease

P522 - Soluble sMadCAM1 and retinoic acid are potential tools for therapeutic drug monitoring in inflammatory bowel diseases under vedolizumab: A proof of concept

P575 - Vedolizumab trough levels predict clinical outcomes in inflammatory bowel disease

P596 - Clinical utility of vedolizumab trough levels and anti-drug antibodies in the management of IBD

P664 - Association between pharmacologic loss of response profile of anti-TNF and clinical outcome with vedolizumab

P755 - Safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of vedolizumab in patients with simultaneous exposure to an anti-TNF

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and AIDS. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 70 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

1 The studies were conducted in numerous centres, including the University Hospitals of Lausanne (Switzerland), and of Saint-Etienne, Nancy, and Le Kremlin Bicêtre (France), McGill University, Montreal (Canada), and Columbus State University, Georgia (USA).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005693/en/

Contacts:

Theradiag

Investor Relations

Fabienne François, Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

CFO

contact@theradiag.com

or

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Valentine Brouchot, Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

or

Alize RP

Press Relations

Caroline Carmagnol, Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 54 36 64

theradiag@alizerp.com