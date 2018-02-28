sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
28.02.2018 | 18:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GoTech Group plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, February 28

28 February 2018

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

GoTech Group plc
("GoTech', the "Company' or the "Group')

Total Voting Rights

GoTech announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises265,304,535 ordinary shares of0.1pence each, with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is therefore265,304,535.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact:

Rupert HornerGoTech Group plcTel: +44 (0) 787 257 1312
Virginia Bull
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3 328 5656
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797

© 2018 PR Newswire