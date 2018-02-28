

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Wednesday, but inched higher in the afternoon following the positive open on Wall Street. The weak start was caused by a number of factors, including weak economic data, mixed corporate earnings and concerns over Fed interest rate hikes.



During testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Tuesday, new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.



In response to a question, Powell noted that incoming data has suggested a strengthening in the economy since the median forecast called for three rate hikes at the December meeting.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.71 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.55 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.91 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.44 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.44 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.69 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.96 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer tumbled 2.02 percent. The company warned of delays for its merger deal with Monsanto after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter net profit due to a U.S. tax overhaul.



Dialog Semiconductor soared 6.57 percent. The chipmaker's net income for the fourth quarter jumped 57 percent as a result of lower income tax expenses and a one-time gain resulting from the fair valuation of the Energous warrants.



In London, media firm ITV slumped 7.62 percent after reporting a fall in annual pre-tax profit due to ongoing political uncertainty in the U.K.



Hedge fund Man Group tumbled 4.94 percent despite the firm returning to profit in 2017.



Taylor Wimpey lost 4.00 percent. The homebuilder reported a 6.9 percent fall in 2017 pretax profit amid increased political and economic risks.



Admiral Group declined 4.56 percent after it posted a record Group profit before tax for the year ended December 2017.



Ahold Delhaize N.V. rallied 3.02 percent in Amsterdam after its fourth-quarter net income grew more than four times.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, albeit at a much slower rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 50.3.



That missed forecasts for 51.1 and it's down from 51.3 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Eurozone inflation slowed to a 14-month low in February on food and energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation eased to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent in January. This was the third consecutive slowdown and the weakest since December 2012, when prices gained 1.1 percent. Nonetheless, the rate came in line with expectations.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in March, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Wednesday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped 0.2 points to 10.8 in March. The score was below the expected 10.9 points.



Germany's unemployment decreased notably in February, reports said citing data from Federal Labor Agency on Wednesday. The jobless claims decreased by 22,000 in February from the previous month, compared to the expected fall of 15,000.



The jobless rate came in at 5.4 percent, which was the lowest since reunification in 1990.



France's economy grew more than previously estimated in 2017, second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. In 2017 as a whole, economic growth improved to 2 percent from 1.1 percent in 2016. The rate for 2017 was revised up from 1.9 percent.



France's inflation slowed marginally in February, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to rise to 1.4 percent. This slowdown resulted from a lesser rise in prices of services, food and tobacco.



French consumer spending declined for the second straight month in January, defying economists' expectations for an increase, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday. Consumer spending fell 1.9 percent month-over-month in January, faster than the 1.2 percent drop in December. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a 0.4 percent rebound for the month.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened slightly in February, the latest survey from GfK showed on Wednesday with an index score of -10. That was in line with expectations and down from -9 in January.



Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed slightly slower than previously estimated U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.



The report said gross domestic product climbed by 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously estimated 2.6 percent increase. The downward revision to GDP growth matched economist estimates.



Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Wednesday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago Business Barometer dropped to 61.9 in February from 65.7 in January. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a more modest drop to 64.2.



Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a steep drop in the month of January, the National Association of Realtors revealed in a report on Wednesday. NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 4.7 percent to 104.6 in January from a downwardly revised 109.8 in December. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.3 percent.



