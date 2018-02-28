On-going agreement accelerates the development of new chipsets and devices using industry-leading test and measurement tools

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006134/en/

Executives from Keysight Technologies, Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Existing Collaboration in 5G Technology at Mobile World Congress 2018. From Left to Right: Jeffrey Chen, Jin Wang, JingMing Wang, Satish Dhanasekaran, Adam Zeng, Kailash Narayanan, and Jinming Zhao. (Photo: Business Wire)

The MoU is an extension to the existing collaboration the two companies initiated more than ten years ago. It aims to accelerate the development of 5G technology by coordinating 5G chipset and device related design, verification, test and measurement.

Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA is a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup. Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to the independent R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G 3G 4G communication standards, RF chipsets, wireless connection chipsets, security chipsets, TV chipsets, and image sensor chipsets.

Keysight's test and measurement solutions enable Spreadtrum to validate their 5G RFIC and baseband IC designs across the workflow from pre-silicon to conformance and mobile operator acceptance. The common software tools and comprehensive suite of network emulation solutions help chipset and device manufacturers accelerate prototyping of new devices and modems to validate RF parametric, protocol and functional performance.

"We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Keysight to a new level. Powered by the leading test solutions from Keysight, Spreadtrum can accelerate the R&D process of 5G chipsets, and strengthen our 5G global deployment," said Mr. Adam Zeng, global executive vice president of Unigroup and chief executive officer of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA. "This enhanced cooperation between two industry leaders illustrates our mutual and firm commitment to 5G."

In the past, Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA has worked in close collaboration with Keysight on LTE, LTE-Advanced, NarrowBand IoT, Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO), and wideband Digital Predistortion (DPD). Keysight's ability to cover the entire product design lifecycle from system level simulations, to high-speed digital testing and functional measurements, allows Spreadtrum to streamline its workflow and accelerate time-to-market.

Last year, Keysight and Spreadtrum announced the unveiling of a joint innovation center to further the development of new technology design and test services for mobile devices. The technology innovation center enabled both companies to accelerate 5G technologies which are instrumental in developing high performance 5G chipset solutions for applications.

"Keysight is extremely pleased to extend and grow our partnership with Spreadtrum, which clearly reflects our commitment to making 5G a reality," said Satish Dhanasekaran, president Communication Solution Group, Keysight. "Working with market and technology leaders supports Keysight's goal of continuously refining our solutions for the best performance, capability, and functionality in the industry."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006134/en/

Contacts:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Geri Lynne LaCombe, +1 303-662-4748

Americas

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

or

Magda Antone, +34 (93) 3434612

Europe

press.emea@keysight.com

or

Connie Wong, +852 3197-7818

Asia

connie-ky_wong@keysight.com