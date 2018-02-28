

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red, extending yesterday's losses. The weak performance of index heavyweight Roche pressured the overall market.



Uncertainty over the number of rate hikes traders can expected from the Federal Reserve this year also weighed on sentiment. During testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Tuesday, new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.96 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,906.38. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.88 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.94 percent.



Kuehne + Nagel sank 5.0 percent after its disappointing fourth quarter report.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Wednesday. Roche was hit hardest, falling 1.8 percent. Novartis weakened by 0.9 percent and Nestlé declined 0.8 percent.



SGS dropped 1.5 percent, Aryzta surrendered 1.2 percent and ABB lost 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX