The European Aerospace Defense Industry report is a comprehensive elaborate assessment of this industry and its achievements. The report begins with a comprehensive analysis of the aerospace and defense industry across Europe. We include a market overview, industry value analysis, market segment analysis, an analysis of market share and the performance of major market leaders; industry growth is looked at along with industry partnerships, and we also take a look at how the new EU members have over the years helped to grow this industry.

The advent of globally industrialized economies also led to the development of the aerospace defense industry worldwide. This was fueled by governments of advanced nations pumping in major investments to build capacities for aerospace defense industries in the post war scenario. A significant effort was seen in the European Aerospace Defense Industry wherein groundbreaking inventions were carried out. This transformed the European Aerospace Defense Industry to become a formidable contestant in the global air business.

Market statistics are analyzed for the following sectors: aeronautical, space, defense, and maintenance. We also look at import/export figures and research and development ongoing in the industry. A comparison of the European aerospace industry to the global industry is also included.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

Section 1: Introduction to the European Aerospace Defense Industry

B. Introduction

C. Issues Challenges

D. Market Statistics

E. Consolidation of European Defense Sectors

F. Industry Forecast

G. Budget Airlines its Impact on the Industry

Section 2: Country-wise Analysis

A. Aerospace Defense in France

B. Aerospace Defense in Germany

C. Aerospace Defense in Italy

D. Aerospace Defense in Spain

E. Aerospace Defense in UK

F. Aerospace & Defense Industry in Russia

G. Looking at the Industry in Other European Countries

Section 3: Leading Players in the European Aerospace Defense Industry

A. The Boeing Company

B. Northrop Grumman Corporation

C. BAE Systems Plc

D. Raytheon Company

E. Honeywell International Inc.

F. Airbus

G. Bombardier Incorporated

H. Daimler AG

I. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

J. General Electric Company

K. Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

L. Saab AB

M. Smiths Group Plc

N. Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA (formerly Finmeccanica SpA)

O. Thales SA

P. Rockwell Collins

Q. Precision Castparts Corporation

R. BBA Aviation Plc

S. Babcock International Group Plc

T. Dassault Aviation SA

U. Loral Space Communications Inc

V. Esterline Technologies Corporation

W. AAR Corporation

X. MTU Aero Engines Holdings AG

Y. Aeroflot

Z. Safran SA

AA. QinetiQ Group Plc

BB. Arianespace

Section 3: Conclusion

