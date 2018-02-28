In an important development step, tiqpit Solutions Ltd, an independent blockchain commodity trading platform developer, recently processed orders and trades in a simulated market environment using the trading module tiqpit-platform, a prototype based on distributed ledger technology (DLT).

All transactions were executed within a real-time orderbook and carried out between members of the tiqpit-network based in different European countries. Upon further development, the test proved that tiqpit Solutions is able to transfer distributed ledger technology into secure and transparent exchange similar environments. The prototype was also used for real-time calculations in the finance module of the tiqpit-platform, supporting the trading in the simulated underlying goods with finance.

The tiqpit team is pleased with the success of this initial test.

The final system, called tiqpit platform, is designed for commodity trading based on distributed ledger technology and shall consist of a trading, reporting, finance, insurance and logistics modules providing the needed services for the commercial commodity industry in one single platform. The tiqpit platform is the first independent commodity trading platform developed without the involvement of big corporations and provides the real revolution across the commodity trading sector. The platform provides an autonomous marketplace for all participants minimizing the need of intermediaries, creates an improved market place without barriers.

