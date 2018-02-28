Viewly's Presale Sells Out, Raises Nearly $8 Million With New and Notable Creators On-board

CALGARY, Canada, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Viewly plans on introducing its new alpha and Chrome extension during its public token sale window

Viewly raised nearly $8 million in the private pre-sale portion of its token sale, and is currently holding its public token sale.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647823/Viewly_Chrome.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647806/Viewly_Logo.jpg )



Viewly's crowdsale will run until a hard cap of $12 million has been reached, or until March 22.

In the coming weeks Viewly will release a demo version of the platform, which will include a world-first in user/network-based token allocation. The extension will allow people to use VIEW tokens to tip and support their favorite creators on YouTube, the first step in solving the demonetization problem - without creators even needing to leave YouTube. The extension will eventually support the Viewly platform itself and potentially others as well. Creators will be able to use the VIEW tokens to immediately monetize their content

Viewly utilizes the blockchain and peer-to-peer video sharing technology to eliminate the need for ads. Creators have endless ways to monetize their content, including fan patronage, micro-payments, sponsorships, memberships, premium content and more to monetize their content - even those with relatively small audiences. Smart contracts allow for payments that are instant, trustless and permissionless.

The lineup is a collection of creators looking to build their digital empires and fan bases via Viewly, some of which include:

Jay Ferguson , International Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards winner and creator of the web series Guidestones

, International Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards winner and creator of the web series Guidestones Michael Matteo Rossi , a ten-year veteran Hollywood veteran who most recently released the feature film "Sable" through Lionsgate Entertainment

, a ten-year veteran veteran who most recently released the feature film "Sable" through Lionsgate Entertainment Kenneth Bright Jr. of Fantasy Soft Entertainment, which features production and voiceover talent from Dragonball Z, Pokémon and more

of Fantasy Soft Entertainment, which features production and voiceover talent from Dragonball Z, Pokémon and more Jonathan "Uberdanger" Benlolo who enjoys one million plus subscribers as a Youtube gaming star

The Juice Media, political satirists and creators of the viral Honest Net Neutrality Ad video

Being a web series trailblazer, Jay Ferguson is eager to show his support of Viewly.

"Being Emmy Award-winning content creators, we put our hearts and souls into our work. It is even more demoralizing to have a platform take more than half of the revenue you generate. Not so long ago the content creators created content and distributors build audiences," said Ferguson. "Now content creators must also be their own distributors. This is pushing us away from what we do best; create content. We feel that View.ly is a platform that will allow creators to focus on what we do best; make engaging, great content and get paid directly for it. Let the creators create. Period."

Also notable within the Viewly team is Charlie Shrem, co-founder of BitInstant and founder of the Bitcoin advisory team. Shrem purchased 900ETH worth of VIEW tokens and will serve as an advisor to the company.

For more information on Viewly or to download the whitepaper, visit https://view.ly/.

About Viewly

Viewly is a decentralized video platform, powered by blockchain and peer-to-peer video sharing. It eliminates the need for ads by utilizing the patronage model, allowing creators to use fan support, micro-payments, sponsorships, memberships, premium content and more to monetize their content. Viewly aims to provide sustainable revenue for all creators, not just mainstream content producers. The Viewly platform uses decentralized hosting networks built on top of peer-to-peer technology to allow anyone with extra storage capacity and bandwidth to host and stream videos. Smart contracts make for payments are instant, trustless and permissionless.

Press Contact

Frank Wolff

Uproar PR for Viewly

fwolff@uproarpr.com

+1-321-236-0102 x237