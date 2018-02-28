sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 28

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:28 February 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):176,740
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.2500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.8000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.0644p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,204,468 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,204,468 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
585127.1008:36:56London Stock Exchange
12227.1008:36:59London Stock Exchange
489327.1508:40:12London Stock Exchange
210727.1508:44:28London Stock Exchange
341127.1508:44:28London Stock Exchange
54827.1008:55:38London Stock Exchange
156127.1008:55:38London Stock Exchange
145327.1008:55:38London Stock Exchange
504827.1009:12:44London Stock Exchange
161527.1009:13:04London Stock Exchange
49127.1009:13:04London Stock Exchange
202327.1509:28:01London Stock Exchange
424827.1509:28:01London Stock Exchange
519527.1509:33:32London Stock Exchange
289027.1009:50:21London Stock Exchange
559127.2509:52:18London Stock Exchange
5427.2509:56:25London Stock Exchange
298427.2509:56:25London Stock Exchange
65127.2509:56:25London Stock Exchange
96427.1510:06:05London Stock Exchange
181627.1510:06:05London Stock Exchange
54827.1510:06:05London Stock Exchange
181627.1510:06:07London Stock Exchange
519327.0510:20:54London Stock Exchange
330027.1511:07:53London Stock Exchange
51827.1511:07:53London Stock Exchange
128927.1511:09:09London Stock Exchange
229927.1511:09:09London Stock Exchange
282227.1511:10:35London Stock Exchange
513627.1011:18:27London Stock Exchange
588526.9512:03:47London Stock Exchange
499826.8012:41:50London Stock Exchange
89326.8012:48:10London Stock Exchange
612827.0514:59:42London Stock Exchange
280427.0014:59:50London Stock Exchange
275627.0015:00:14London Stock Exchange
600927.0015:01:08London Stock Exchange
893927.0515:40:27London Stock Exchange
910627.0515:40:28London Stock Exchange
320727.0515:40:28London Stock Exchange
836327.0515:40:29London Stock Exchange
124227.0515:40:54London Stock Exchange
490827.0515:40:54London Stock Exchange
1269227.0516:03:12London Stock Exchange
605827.0016:05:48London Stock Exchange
518427.0016:05:48London Stock Exchange
296127.0016:21:29London Stock Exchange
258527.0016:21:29London Stock Exchange
37827.0016:21:29London Stock Exchange
520726.9016:27:23London Stock Exchange

-Ends-

