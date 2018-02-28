Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 28 February 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 176,740 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.2500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.8000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.0644p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,204,468 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,204,468 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5851 27.10 08:36:56 London Stock Exchange 122 27.10 08:36:59 London Stock Exchange 4893 27.15 08:40:12 London Stock Exchange 2107 27.15 08:44:28 London Stock Exchange 3411 27.15 08:44:28 London Stock Exchange 548 27.10 08:55:38 London Stock Exchange 1561 27.10 08:55:38 London Stock Exchange 1453 27.10 08:55:38 London Stock Exchange 5048 27.10 09:12:44 London Stock Exchange 1615 27.10 09:13:04 London Stock Exchange 491 27.10 09:13:04 London Stock Exchange 2023 27.15 09:28:01 London Stock Exchange 4248 27.15 09:28:01 London Stock Exchange 5195 27.15 09:33:32 London Stock Exchange 2890 27.10 09:50:21 London Stock Exchange 5591 27.25 09:52:18 London Stock Exchange 54 27.25 09:56:25 London Stock Exchange 2984 27.25 09:56:25 London Stock Exchange 651 27.25 09:56:25 London Stock Exchange 964 27.15 10:06:05 London Stock Exchange 1816 27.15 10:06:05 London Stock Exchange 548 27.15 10:06:05 London Stock Exchange 1816 27.15 10:06:07 London Stock Exchange 5193 27.05 10:20:54 London Stock Exchange 3300 27.15 11:07:53 London Stock Exchange 518 27.15 11:07:53 London Stock Exchange 1289 27.15 11:09:09 London Stock Exchange 2299 27.15 11:09:09 London Stock Exchange 2822 27.15 11:10:35 London Stock Exchange 5136 27.10 11:18:27 London Stock Exchange 5885 26.95 12:03:47 London Stock Exchange 4998 26.80 12:41:50 London Stock Exchange 893 26.80 12:48:10 London Stock Exchange 6128 27.05 14:59:42 London Stock Exchange 2804 27.00 14:59:50 London Stock Exchange 2756 27.00 15:00:14 London Stock Exchange 6009 27.00 15:01:08 London Stock Exchange 8939 27.05 15:40:27 London Stock Exchange 9106 27.05 15:40:28 London Stock Exchange 3207 27.05 15:40:28 London Stock Exchange 8363 27.05 15:40:29 London Stock Exchange 1242 27.05 15:40:54 London Stock Exchange 4908 27.05 15:40:54 London Stock Exchange 12692 27.05 16:03:12 London Stock Exchange 6058 27.00 16:05:48 London Stock Exchange 5184 27.00 16:05:48 London Stock Exchange 2961 27.00 16:21:29 London Stock Exchange 2585 27.00 16:21:29 London Stock Exchange 378 27.00 16:21:29 London Stock Exchange 5207 26.90 16:27:23 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-

