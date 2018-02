WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of TiVo (TIVO) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday, surging up by 12.9 percent. Earlier in the session, TiVo reached its best intraday level in two months.



The jump by TiVo comes after DVR and set-top box maker said it is evaluating a wide range of strategic alternatives to realize long-term shareholder value, including going private.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX