NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announces its unaudited revenues for Q4 and the annual revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017.

2017 Revenues

In € 12/31/2017 (12 months) 12/31/2016 (12 months) Revenue 251,967 1,558,100 Of which: License 146 1,075,372 Services 251,821 383,279 Other sales 99,450

Revenue for Q4 2017

In € Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Revenues 160,304 33,018 58,645 Of which: License 146 Services 160,304 33,018 58,499 Other sales

Activity and results

In total, Nanobiotix revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to €160,304.

Most of the revenues generated by the company during this period come from services that Nanobiotix crossed-charged to its partners as per its operational activities.

In total, Nanobiotix annual revenues for the year 2017 amounted to €251,967, which is fully in line with company expectations.

The fourth quarter of 2017 was rich in new events and publications:

In October 2017, Nanobiotix completed patient inclusion for the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Phase II/III trial with NBTXR3. The company expects to present the results of this trial in Q2 2018.

Moreover in October, Nanobiotix successfully completes approximately €27.2 M placement of new shares. This operation opened the opportunity for Nanobiotix to welcome new investors mainly from the USA as well as from Europe that are specialized in life science and biotechnology. This was the second private placement completed during the 2017 financial year. The cumulated amount of money raised in 2017 is about €52.3 M.

In November 2017, Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, the trial's Principal Investigator, presented an update during the Trends in Head and Neck Oncology conference (THNO), confirming the potential impact of NBTXR3 on the long-term response of the treatment.

Also in November, preclinical and first human data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting showing that NBTXR3 could transform a cold tumor into a hot tumor in Soft Tissue Sarcoma, confirming NBTXR3's significant potential role in immuno-oncology. These data showed the potential of NBTXR3 to transform "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors. They showed that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy induces a different and significant adaptive immune pattern versus radiotherapy in patients with soft tissue sarcoma. These clinical and preclinical data indicate that NBTXR3 could play a key role in immuno-oncology.

Moreover in November, Nanobiotix announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities to increase its production capacity for the commercial launch and clinical trial needs. This new facility is located in the Villejuif BioPark, a scientific research and innovation center just outside of Paris, France. The new facility will supplement the existing capacities.

In December, Nanobiotix announced that, in accordance with the notified body for medical devices (LNE/G-MED), it has decided to follow a pathway for CE marking that involves two steps within Annex II: The conformity of the full quality assurance system and the product technical file. As part of the Annex II process, LNE/G-MED audited Nanobiotix in October 2017 regarding the design, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the product. No major findings were identified by the auditors, which presumably puts the Company in a good position to obtain Annex II. Regarding the technical file, LNE/G-MED informed Nanobiotix at this time they would need a few more months to finalize the evaluation required for CE marking.

Finally, the FDA approved Nanobiotix' IND application for a U.S study of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibody in lung, and head and neck cancer patients. Nanobiotix will start in Q2 2018 this new phase I/II clinical trial. The phase II portion of the trial will investigate the potential of NBTXR3 to transform anti-PD1 non-responders into responders and increase responses of anti-PD1 antibody in locoregional recurrent HNSCC amenable to re-irradiation.

2018 Financial agenda

Nanobiotix will announce its financial and operating results according to the following indicative calendar:

February 28, 2018 Revenue for Q4 2017

March 30, 2018 2017 Annual results

May 15, 2018 Revenue for Q1

May 23, 2018 Annual General Meeting, Paris, France

July 12, 2018 Revenue for Q2

August 28, 2018 Half year results

November 15, 2018 Revenue for Q3

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches to the treatment of cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: Soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotix's Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company is also running research programs in immuno-oncology, with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies. Nanobiotix received FDA's approval to launch a clinical study of NBTXR3 activated by Radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibody in lung, and head and neck cancer patients in the U.S.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's Headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

