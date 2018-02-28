Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.: Golden Ridge Resources to Exhibit at PDAC 2018 Investors Exchange Booth 2620B

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GLDN) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange from March 4th to 7th, 2018. Golden Ridge will be located in the Investors Exchange for the B session (Tuesday & Wednesday) at booth 2620B.

HANK PROJECT

Maiden 4,250m drill program on Golden Ridge's Hank Epithermal Au-Ag-Pb-Zn property located in BC's Golden Triangle returned highlight intercepts of: 24.15g/t Au-Eq over 4.13m (HNK-17-001), 2.60g/t Au-Eq over 60.27m (HNK-17-007), and 7.04g/t Au-Eq over 21.62m (HNK-17-009).

NORTH CANOL PROJECT

13,180 hectare North Canol Co-Ag-Zn project, located adjacent to Fireweed Zincs' Tom and Jason deposit in Macmillan Pass, Yukon. The project is highlighted by over 20km of anomalous Co, Zn, Ag, Pb and Cu in streams, including up to 906ppm Co (>99.9th percentile).

About Golden Ridge Resources:

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia. Golden Ridge currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia. Golden Ridge may earn the 100% interest by performing $1.7M of exploration work by the end of 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (250) 768-1168

Website: www.goldenridgeresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at http://www.sedar.com/ for further information.

SOURCE: Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.