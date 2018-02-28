OmniComm Systems Inc.: OmniComm Systems Records Significant Growth in China

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX:OMCM), a leading provider of patient-centric, clinical data management technology, signed four additional contracts in December 2017, to provide OmniComm's proprietary TrialOne clinic automation solution to several major hospitals and contract research organizations (CROs) in China.

OmniComm now has a total of 11 TrialOne clients in China, which were all signed since December 2016, when TrialOne made its debut in that market. The deals were sparked by a strategic partnership with Tri-I Biotech (Shanghai) Inc., a market-leading China-based solutions provider to the life sciences sector.

Two years ago, OmniComm established a goal of developing a presence in the Chinese market, and to-date the company's performance in that sector has exceeded expectations. The expanded footprint in the Asia-Pacific region includes OmniComm's first contract for TrialMaster in Japan, along with agreements for the use of TrialOne, TrialMaster and Promasys in clinical studies.

"Our progression, from formulating a strategic plan two years ago to making very significant progress into the Chinese market today, has been very exciting," said Kuno van der Post, Ph.D., chief commercial officer, OmniComm Systems. "We continue to work hard on supporting our partner and our clients to ensure they are as proficient and successful as possible."

As a system that is compliant with global industry standards and best practices for BA/BE studies and Phase I clinical research, TrialOne allows user organizations to ensure the quality and integrity of the data collected and managed during the clinical trial process. TrialOne also enables users to comply with the Chinese FDA's new regulation and approval process for generic drug production in China. TrialOne's ability to facilitate users' compliance with CFDA's regulations aimed at harmonizing local practices to global standards was also a key factor influencing the adoption of TrialOne.

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.

OmniComm Systems, Inc. is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry. OmniComm is dedicated to helping the world's pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations (CROs), diagnostic and device firms, and academic medical centers maximize the value of their clinical research investments. Please visit www.omnicomm.com (http://www.omnicomm.com/) for more information.

For information about specific deals in China, please visit: http://www.omnicomm.com/blog/early-phase-research-hospitals-and-cros-sign-new-trialone-contracts-in-china (http://www.omnicomm.com/blog/early-phase-research-hospitals-and-cros-sign-new-trialone-contracts-in-china)

Contact Info

Kuno van der Post, Ph.D.

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

+1.954.473.1254

kvanderpost@omnicomm.com (mailto:kvanderpost@omnicomm.com)