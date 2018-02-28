Sports Autograph Signings with Powers Sports Memorabilia Date Just Released

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Powers Sports Memorabilia, based in Lee's Summit, MO, has announced that on March 18, 2018, there will be an opportunity for fans to purchase items from Powers Sports Memorabilia and have them signed. Alternatively, they can send in their own items, and have those signed and then returned to them. If they wish to do so, the items have to be received by March 1. It is one of the first upcoming autograph signings of 2018 and it is hoped more events will be organized throughout the year.

Matt Powers, founder of Powers Sports Memorabilia, says: 'This is a great opportunity for fans to have one of their own items signed by their favorite athlete. They can send in their own jersey or maybe a photograph of them and the athlete, to get signed. This makes it a personal experience for them.'

Those who will be signing are Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Alan Trammell, and Alonzo Mourning. Matt adds: 'This will also be one of the first times the athletes will be signing items with their Hall of Fame year, as they were just recently inducted. The mentioned athletes are all 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees. The NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is also signing, and this is really a rare opportunity as he does not usually do many autograph signings.'

People are also encouraged to view their Facebook page for more information and to see the other athletes the company focuses on. Matt explains: 'I founded Powers Sports Memorabilia to provide a personalized shopping experience like none other when looking for sports autographs. Each and every one of our items comes with a certificate of authenticity and the Powers Authenticity Guarantee. Plus, free USA ground shipping on all orders.'

Those who require further information about this or other upcoming signings, or other sports memorabilia, are encouraged to contact the owner Matt Powers as soon as possible.

Contact Powers Sports Memorabilia:

Matt Powers

(650) 888-7915

matt@powerssportsmemorabilia.com

Powers Sports Memorabilia

923 NE Woods Chapel Rd, Suite 203

Lee's Summit, MO 64064

SOURCE: Powers Sports Memorabilia