

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has reportedly had his security clearance downgraded, denying him access to the nation's top secrets.



Multiple media sources cited a memo indicating Kushner and other White House officials had their interim clearances lowered to 'Secret' from 'Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.'



The move comes after the recent controversy over former White House staff secretary Rob Porter receiving interim security clearance despite allegations of domestic abuse.



Reports indicated that the downgrade will prevent Kushner from accessing the President's Daily Brief, a top-secret document given to the president each morning.



Nonetheless, Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell said the change will not affect his 'ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the President.'



Lowell claimed that Kushner has done 'more than what is expected of him' in the process of obtaining security clearance and that 'no concerns were raised' about his application.



During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment on Kushner's security clearance.



'But we have commented on his ability to do his job, which he's a valued member of the team, and he will continue to do the important work that he's been doing since he started in the administration,' Sanders said.



The security clearance downgrade comes as a report from the Washington Post said officials in at least four countries have privately discussed ways they can manipulate Kushner.



Citing current and former U.S. officials, the Washington Post said the foreign officials discussed taking advantage of Kushner's complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience.



