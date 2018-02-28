London stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in the mining sector and disappointing earnings from ITV and Taylor Wimpey, as the City was covered in a blanket of snow. The FTSE 100 was down 0.69% to 7,231.91, while the pound was off 0.86% against the dollar at 1.3785 and 0.70% weaker versus the euro at 1.1289. Investors were mulling the latest data releases from China, as both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs for February came in lower than expected at 50.3 and ...

