Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces closing a book for its series 001P-04R exchange-traded bonds issue worth RUB 25 bn 28-Feb-2018 / 18:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Sberbank announces closing a book for its series 001P-04R exchange-traded bonds issue worth RUB 25 bn* _28 February 2018, Moscow_ - Today Sberbank closed a book for its series 001P-04R exchange-traded bonds issue. The coupon rate was set at 6.90% p.a. The maturity of bonds is three and a half years from placement date. Sberbank CIB together with Gazprombank and Russian Agricultural Bank acted as Arrangers. The book was oversubscribed by over 50%. Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank: "This is the first time on the ruble market when corporate bonds issue with the coupon rate lower than 7% was placed. The steady demand from institutional and retail customers proves great interest in Sberbank's investment products." The technical placement of exchange-traded bonds is scheduled for 2 March 2018 on Moscow Exchange. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5249 End of Announcement EQS News Service 659111 28-Feb-2018

February 28, 2018 12:49 ET (17:49 GMT)