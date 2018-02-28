GL Hunt: Foundation Repair Company In Carrollton Now Offers Pier And Beam Foundation Repair

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / GL Hunt, a foundation repair company in Carrollton, TX, are proud to announce that they now also offer pier and beam foundation repair. In so doing, the company has been able to help even more residents in the Carrollton area to repair damaged foundations. Few other companies in the area have as much training and expertise in this kind of foundation repair, further setting them apart as the go to foundation repair company in the area.

Gary Hunt, owner and founder of GL Hunt, says: 'Pier and beam foundations are traditionally found in older homes and businesses. They are usually efficient and very durable and provide larger crawlspaces for homeowners as these are integrated into the foundations. However, there are occasions when these foundations will require repair. When they do, they will need special care from experts who are knowledgeable on how these are constructed and what they are for. Fortunately, we have such professionals who have the right combination of knowledge and experience for pier and beam foundation repair.'

G.L. Hunt professionals are knowledgeable on the possible causes of problems in pier and beam foundations. For instance, they know that when there is a lot of moisture in the air, it seeps into the soil under such foundations and the earth expands because of the water. The result is that the foundation is subjected to more strain and the floor sections can become uneven.

'When you contact our company today and book an appointment, we'll send our professionals to your home to check on the possible causes of the problem with your foundation,' adds Gary Hunt. 'They'll also check if the soil under the foundations have decayed and compressed, which usually happens over time, causing the foundations to sink.'

Obviously, GL Hunt strives to set itself apart as provider of the best foundation repair Carrollton has to offer. Those interested are encouraged to visit the company website.

