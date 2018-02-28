The "12th Annual Fraud Conference 2018 Banking and Payments" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference will provide access to key financial industry strategists and thinkers who will help to provide key insights into the risks associated with the development of new products and services across the world of banking and payments.

The key learning points and opportunities will be as follows:

A global update on fraud risk, trends, initiatives and challenges. The impact of new technologies, new types of criminal activity and what we can expect to see.

Background briefings around the sector, what different stakeholders in the industry are experiencing, where they are focused and innovations. This covers the banks, processors, support businesses, data analytics, social media, divergent stakeholders and customer perceptions and also the legal and investigatory aspects.

Helping to provide a context to fraud prevention strategy and tactics, comparisons with other countries, markets, across channels and products. Taking into account new technology and changes to behaviour.

A great opportunity to connect with and discuss issues with key people across the fraud prevention and risk management industry.

The conference will hear from practitioners from the financial services industry will feature along with those who provide key products and services. We will hear from experts in the mobile phone industry as well as those who manage data, develop new products, the cards schemes, international fraud prevention solution providers, law enforcement and legal services plus many others.

As always, networking is an essential part of the conference and we allow quality time to enable delegates to maximise the value they gain from attending the conference.

Join us in London for this conference and get to grips with the strategic challenges which face the financial world today.

