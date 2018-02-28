

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 28 February 2018 Offer for Subscription - Overallotment facility



The Board of Downing ONE VCT plc announces that it will utilise the overallotment facility in respect the Offer for Subscription that launched on 8 September 2017 ('Offer') when the initial capacity is reached. This extends the capacity of the Offer from £20 million to £30 million. Total funds raised to date under the Offer are £19.5 million.



The Offer is scheduled to close at 3:00pm on 5 April 2018 for the 2017/18 offer and at 3:00pm on 30 April 2018 in respect of the 2018/19 offer unless it is fully subscribed at an earlier date.



