Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive door module marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, global automotive door module market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The rising demand for premium cabin features is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The automotive industry has seen high growth in the last few years owing to strong infrastructure development and increasing disposable income of middle-class households. It is highly focused on ride quality as the premium feel of vehicles is derived from the comfort level of the vehicle cabin.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of efficient wireless systems for in-cabin features as one of the key emerging trends driving the global automotive door module market:

Development of efficient wireless systems for in-cabin features

The automobile industry has evolved over the years. The advances are evident across all sectors, ranging from safety and security features to luxury and convenience features. This was possible owing to the increase in use of electronic components in vehicles. This transition from mechanical components to electronic components has been the main reason for increasing the feasibility of incorporation of advanced safety and security features in automobiles.

Furthermore, the ASP of sensors is declining with economies of scale, and sensor technology is advancing toward multi-functional compact designing. This will result in cost-effective implementation of additional safety and luxury features in vehicles as sensors form a critical component of all modern-day equipment.

Currently, almost 50% of the vehicle's cost is attributed to electronic components, which was less than 20% a decade ago. This cost is attributed to the increased number of sensors per vehicle owing to the rising demand for premium features, such as soft-close door system, retractable door handle, airbag safety systems, and automatic door locking system.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive componentsresearch, "The number of wireless sensors has reduced the consumption of wiring harness used for connection of components. This has resulted in the installation of higher number of smart feature systems in door modules of premium and luxury vehicles. Such systems are calibrated to detect any obstruction through their sensors and release the door in case of obstructions."

Global automotive door module market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive door module marketbased on vehicle types such as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth prospects in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The global automotive market is in its growth phase due to socio-economic factors that are affecting the industry positively. China and the US are the two major countries that will propel the demand for automotive vehicles. The global automotive door module market has a vast scope for product innovation and increase in functionality. Door module is an important and growing premium in-cabin feature that plays a significant role in ensuring ride comfort and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) refinement.

APAC emerged as the leading market with a share of over 46%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. In EMEA, the major contributors are Germany, France, the UK, and Italy, which lead technological innovations in the automotive industry.

