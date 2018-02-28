Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis CEO to Present at the Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference on March 1st

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) today announced that Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at 8:50 am Pacific Time on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference hosted by Biofuels Digest. Mr. McAfee will be presenting a talk entitled 'Aemetis Biorefineries: Covering the Carbon Credit Short' and serve on the panel 'Future Trends in the Bio-Economy.' The conference will be held at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

