TuffyPacks, LLC: Amazon to Stop Selling Bulletproof Backpack Inserts for School Children

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / On Thursday, February 15th, a day after the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead, Amazon began notifying its third-party sellers of removable soft armor that their products have been "re-classified" and will no longer be available on Amazon. Many of these sellers have been selling for years on Amazon and have carved out a unique niche in defensive products for parents to purchase for their children as well as international business travelers.

School and workplace gun violence have been on the rise and, according to a February 15 CNN article*, there have been eight school shootings since the beginning of this year. One of the sellers to be notified was TuffyPacks, LLC., a Houston based manufacturer of soft panels for backpacks. According to Steve Naremore, TuffyPacks CEO, an email was received from Amazon that our product sales pages have been removed due to a "Restricted Products" violation.

Amazon has determined that the soft, lightweight, removable panels are now considered to be, "body armor, a body armor plate, a tactical vest designed for accommodating body armor plates, or bomb suits," according to the notification.

Naremore stated, "The day before the notification was received, we were an Amazon Prime Seller and our TuffyPacks Ballistic Shield was listed as Amazon's Choice in the category."

Naremore added, "The timing of this decision is very suspect in light of the recent tragedy in Florida." As the school safety issue is argued in Washington and elsewhere, concerned parents have turned to the marketplace for defensive items for their children.

Amazon and eBay have been the primary marketplace for parents to buy this type of product as they are not typically sold everywhere backpacks are sold.

"I believe the decision made by Amazon was not well thought out and by comparing the products to Bomb Suits and Hard Plate Body Armor, Amazon has become insensitive to the increasing needs of parents to protect their children in the event of an active shooter incident," Naremore added.

TuffyPacks, LLC manufactures global defensive solutions to the ever-increasing problem of active shooter incidents that are occurring at an alarming rate. The company manufactures a line of custom inserts that provide a level of personal protection from ballistic threats in schools and workplaces.

The ballistic shields when inserted into backpacks, briefcases or computer bags will provide the highest level of protection currently available as lightweight concealable body armor.

The Tuffy Pack Ballistic Shields® are built to meet Level IIIA threat requirements. They have been tested by an independent ballistic lab and the report is available at www.TuffyPacks.com.

RESOURCES:

https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/01/us/school-shootings-in-2018/index.html

