

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour Wednesday reported full-year 2017 net loss of 531 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 746 million euros. Adjusted profit was 773 million euros, down from 1.03 million euros last year.



Net sales for the year rose 2.6 percent to 76.65 billion euros from 78.90 billion euros last year. Like-for-like growth was 1.6%.



Gross margin was 23.1% of sales, down 38 basis points, principally linked to activity in France and Europe.



The proposed dividend for 2017 is 0.46 euro per share vs 0.70 euro per share for 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX