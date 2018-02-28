Restaurant chain Prezzo is to restructure its business, closing 100 branches and putting several hundred jobs at risk as the company deals with its financial struggles. The Italian-themed chain, purchased for £300m by TPG Capital in 2014, has entered a company voluntary agreement (CVA) with lenders to help it survive the transitional restructuring period, Sky News reported on Wednesday. CVA's allow companies to repay an affordable amount each month, allowing continued trading and more focus on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...