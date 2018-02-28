Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial electric fryer marketto grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global commercial electric fryer market based on capacity (commercial heavy-duty electric fryer, commercial medium-duty electric fryer, and commercial light-duty electric fryer), technology (electric fryers with built-in filtration systems and electric fryers without built-in filtration systems), and product placement (electric floor-standing fryer and electric countertop fryer). Additionally, the report also provides an analysis of the market's growth across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global commercial electric fryer market:

Increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification

Foodservice establishments are mainly focused on using commercial electric fryers that help in improving production efficiency with minimal operating costs. This enables manufacturers of commercial electric fryers to offer equipment with energy-saving features to increase the profitability of foodservice establishments. Manufacturers are focusing on achieving ENERGY STAR certification through advanced burner and heat exchanger designs. Most of the end-users such as fast food establishments and FSRs use large volume commercial electric fryers.

The use of ENERGY STAR certified commercial electric fryers provides significant cost advantages to end-users. For instance, standard-sized commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification are around 14% more energy efficient than commercial electric fryers without ENERGY STAR certification.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food serviceresearch, "The growing focus toward ENERGY STAR certified models encourages key vendors to include energy-saving features in commercial electric fryers. Large volume commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification can offer up to 35% more energy efficiency compared with non-certified models. Commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification can save up to 2,390 kWh/year. This equates to annual savings of USD 245 on the utility bill."

Global commercial electric fryer market segmentation

The global commercial electric fryer market is segmented based on product placement into commercial electric floor-standing fryers and commercial electric countertop fryers. The commercial electric floor-standing fryers dominated the market in 2017 due to the higher capacity offered by them in comparison to commercial electric countertop fryers.

The Americas was the leading region for the global commercial electric fryer market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 41%, followed by APAC and EMEA. The increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with energy-saving features will be one of the key factors that is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

