SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Celgene (CELG) have moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, with the biotechnology company slumping by 7.5 percent. Celgene hit its lowest intraday level in over three years earlier in the session.



The steep drop by Celgene comes after the company received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its application for ozanimod in development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.



