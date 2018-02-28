The latest market research report by Technavio on the global industrial intelligent motor control center (iMCC) software market predicts a CAGR of over 6 during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006259/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial intelligent motor control center (iMCC) software market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global industrial iMCC software market based on end-user (oil and gas industry, metal and mining industry, utility industry, chemicals and petrochemicals industry, food and beverage industry, and others), application (low voltage iMCC and medium voltage iMCC), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial iMCC software market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Growing requirement to minimize downtime through data analysis: a major market driver

Increased use of analytics: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global industrial iMCC software market with a share of over 36% in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing requirement to minimize downtime through data analysis: a major market driver

Growing requirement to minimize downtime through data analysis is one of the major factors driving the global industrial iMCC software market The only way an industry can sustain itself in a competitive environment is by avoiding unnecessary expenditure and by facilitating consistent and timely delivery of high-quality products. Intelligent motor control center software facilitates a plug-and-play solution within the operator interface software, which can be easily handled by computer novices. This feature acts as a replacement for the traditionally used, expensive customized MCC screens. Additionally, this software uses a combination of both polled and diagnostic real-time information to achieve efficiency in process control and management. With real-time information, iMCCs provide features, such as preemptive and predictive maintenance modeling and proactive condition monitoring. Therefore, the iMCC detects faults in early stages and reduces waste and downtime. The technology is also engineered to transmit real-time data from remote locations, and allows quick decision-making and repairs, minimizes equipment damage, and protects workers from occupational mishaps.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased use of analytics: emerging market trend

The computational analysis of data is widely recognized as an asset in making decisions across end-user industries. With the vision to enhance their business and boost their value propositions, vendors in the automation solutions market are coming up with the development of various types of analytic models. Analytics and statistical models can be customized to meet market requirements. The use of such technological advances fosters decision-making with the least margin for errors, helps anticipate future problems, and identifies the cause of errors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "A significant application of analytics lies in the iMCC software as it is used in predictive maintenance that involves the real-time monitoring of data. Hence, with increasing adoption of analytics, the demand for iMCCs is expected to increase simultaneously. For instance, Siemens collaborated with SAP using the HANA cloud platform and is now offering large data analysis and interpretation technologies. This collaboration has helped Siemens to store critical data and offer effective plant data services."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC dominated the global industrial iMCC software market, followed by EMEA and the Americas in 2017. APAC is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period and also exhibit the highest growth of close to 1% by 2022. The other two regions are expected to witness a small decline in their market shares during this period.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006259/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com