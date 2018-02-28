EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Grandpoint Capital, Inc. to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders - GPNC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Grandpoint Capital, Inc. ('Grandpoint Capital' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK: GPNC) stock prior to February 12, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Grandpoint Capital to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI). Under the terms of the transaction, Grandpoint Capital shareholders will receive 0.4750 of a Pacific Premier share for each share of Grandpoint Capital stock they own. Based on the closing price of Pacific Premier stock on February 9, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $18.57 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/grandpoint-capital-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Grandpoint Capital breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Pacific Premier Bancorp is underpaying for Grandpoint Capital shares, thus unlawfully harming Grandpoint Capital shareholders.

