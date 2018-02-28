Technavio market research analysts forecast the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global negative pressure wound therapy by product (conventional NPWT and single-use NPWT) by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home healthcare). This report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global NPWT market:

Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds

Globally, there is an increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds such as those caused by burns or venous and diabetic ulcers among others. It is estimated that globally, 250 million-350 million acute wounds are treated every year.

Globally, more than five million patients seek medical help for burns annually. Burns account for more than 200,000 deaths every year. The majority of these occur in low and middle-income countries, especially in regions such as Southeast Asia. The prevalence of burn injuries is significantly high even in developed countries such as the US.

Surgical and traumatic wounds comprise of abrasions, punctures, lacerations, and incisions, while chronic wounds include venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers, which are a significant burden on patients, healthcare professionals, and the healthcare system. Diabetic ulcers are responsible for most of the foot and leg amputations in the US. Venous ulceration is the most common type of leg ulceration. It is estimated that on an average, approximately 17.5 million diabetic patients globally develop foot ulcers every year. Approximately, 8 million-9 million pressure ulcers occur in hospitals every year.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "The increasing global prevalence of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds and chronic wounds is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The introduction of portable NPWT devices and single-use NPWT devices facilitates the early discharge of patients from hospitals and allows them to continue with the required care in outpatient settings."

Global NPWT market segmentation

Based on end user, the global NPWT market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home healthcare. Hospitals and clinics account for the major market share in the global NPWT market. They are followed by ASCs and home healthcare. The high market share of hospitals is due to the high adoption of NPWT devices in hospitals, high awareness about the clinical benefits of NPWT, the increasing incidence of acute and chronic wounds, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and the focus of key vendors on hospitals.

The Americas was the leading region for the global negative pressure wound therapy market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 54%. EMEA accounts for the second largest market share in the global NPWT market owing to favorable reimbursement scenarios for NPWT treatments, new product launches, and high government spending on healthcare.

