Command Alkon: Annual UK Concrete Show Draws in Concrete Producers and Suppliers from All Over the World

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon (http://www.commandalkon.com/), the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to exhibit at the 8th Annual UK Concrete Show. The UK Concrete Show is Europe's largest event dedicated to concrete, where hundreds of exhibitors and product groups gather to showcase everything from cement to pumps, precast manufacturing products, technology, admixtures, testing and repair, and much more. This event is the ultimate opportunity to see the latest products and to network with new and existing suppliers. The show will take place in Birmingham Halls 17 & 18 at the National Exhibition Centre.

"The UK Concrete Show is a great venue dedicated to the actual concrete producers and contractors who utilize the product in the market," said Michael Hoagland, EMEA Sales Manager at Command Alkon. "Many shows include anything within the construction materials space. Not this show. It's strategically focused on Ready Mix Concrete."

Command Alkon will be showcasing its technologies that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration, and simplification across these business lines:

Production & Quality Control

Dispatch & Logistics

Trucking & Telematics

Direct Materials Management

Sales Automation

Business Systems

Opening Hours:

Wednesday, March 21 - 09.00 to 17.00

Thursday, March 22 - 09.00 to 16.00

"This show is a personal favorite of mine; not only does it provides a unique opportunity to engage and connect with practitioners from around the world, but it also provides a platform to participate with the concrete producers within my territory all under one roof," said David Taylor, UK Areas Sales Manager at Command Alkon. "Attendees leave with further knowledge of best practices and problem solving strategies through collaboration and educational seminar sessions."

David Taylor will be hosting a seminar session on Wednesday, March 21 titled "Challenging the Status Quo of the Concrete Industry." During the seminar, David will discuss the overall 'Customer Experience' that yields a huge competitive advantage by challenging the norm, changing the landscape, and in turn, the market in general. Embracing modern technology generates a world class customer experience and can support many aspects of a business. Costumes will be included, making this a fun session that attendees do not want to miss!

All educational seminar sessions for the show will be available at the following times:

Wednesday, March 21 - 10-14.45

Thursday, March 22 - 11-14.45

For more information about The UK Concrete Show 2018, visit the website here (https://concreteshow.co.uk/).

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon offers expertise and technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the construction materials supply chain for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete. A comprehensive suite of industry specific software and automation offerings combined with employees invested in the success of construction materials operations differentiates Command Alkon as an industry partner. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com (http://www.commandalkon.com/).

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Becky@MediaFirst.Net (mailto:Becky@MediaFirst.Net)

Ed Rusch

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 2965

erusch@commandalkon.com (mailto:erusch@commandalkon.com)