A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" of Allied Professionals Insurance Company, A Risk Retention Group, Inc. (APIC) (Phoenix, AZ).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect APIC's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised outlooks are based on APIC's improved operating and underwriting results, which reflect a reduction in adverse loss reserve development and a decline in stroke-related claims within APIC's chiropractic book. In addition, the ratings also consider APIC's reduced exposure to the chiropractic specialty which, in recent years, has been subject to higher claim frequency and severity, culminating in weaker than expected underwriting results from 2014 through 2016. Prospectively, APIC's book of business will be concentrated in the acupuncture and massage therapy specialties, which have historically generated much more favorable loss experience. As a result, A.M. Best expects operating and underwriting performance to continue to improve over the near term, hence the revised outlook.

