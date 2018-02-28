Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 26 February 2018, as noted below, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 193,011
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maryann Mannen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 68,774
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dianne Ralston
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and
Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 46,589
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley Beitler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President of Technology and R&D
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 19,966
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Samik Muhkerjee
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy, Digital IT
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 13,311
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnaud Pieton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President of People Culture
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 19,966
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnaud Pieton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President of People Culture
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market sale of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: €24.98
Volume No. of Shares: 1,400
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Alabaster
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Surface
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 18,857
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Barry Glickman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Engineering, Manufacturing and Supply Chain
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 27,731
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hallvard Hasselknippe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Subsea
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 27,731
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nello Uccelletti
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Onshore/Offshore
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 26 February 2021 with an exercise price of $30.30
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $30.30 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 27,731
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
