Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: MMI) (the "Issuer") announced today that it has filed its unaudited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended December 31, 2017. Both are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.metalo.ca.

The Corporation's CFO, Lorne MacFarlane, has decided to retire after serving the Corporation for over eight years. The President of the Corporation, Francis MacKenzie, commented, "The Board is grateful to Lorne for his service to the Corporation and he will be missed."

The Corporation is currently vetting a replacement CFO and in the interim, Bert Loveless, a director of the Corporation, will act as interim CFO.

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC. (CSE: MMI)

Metalo's principal focus is an investment in the development and construction of a pig iron manufacturing plant to produce high purity pig iron for steel mills and foundries. MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 60% interest in North Atlantic Iron Corporation ("NAIC"). NAIC's business emphasis is to build the plant for the manufacturing of pig iron. NAIC also owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Corporation has 17,635,063 issued and outstanding common shares.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Corporation seeks Safe Harbour.

For additional information contact:

Liz MacKenzie, Corporate Communications (902) 233-7255

info@metalo.ca

(NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION VIA U.S. NEWSWIRE)