

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $263.26 million, or $0.35 per share. This was up from $196.33 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $2.85 billion. This was up from $2.29 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $263.26 Mln. vs. $196.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 to $0.44. Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.925 - $2.935 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.02 to $2.04 Full year revenue guidance: $12.6 - $12.65 Bln



