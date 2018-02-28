

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $9.3 million, or $0.09 per share. This was higher than $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $202.2 million. This was up from $182.1 million last year.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $9.3 Mln. vs. $1.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 389.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 350.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $202.2 Mln vs. $182.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.0%



