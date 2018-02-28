

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $765.3 million, or $1.43 per share. This was down from $842.2 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $3.24 billion. This was down from $3.27 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $765.3 Mln. vs. $842.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX