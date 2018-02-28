

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $600.61 million, or $2.11 per share. This was higher than $590.00 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $4.82 billion. This was down from $4.89 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $600.61 Mln. vs. $590.00 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.8% -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $2.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q4): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 and $0.20 Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 and $3.25



