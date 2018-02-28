Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 27, 2018 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 11, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|Director
|Number of Votes Cast
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|Donald Bubar
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|34,697,019
997,989
|97.20
2.80
|Brian MacEachen
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|34,773,710
921,298
|97.42
2.58
|Alan Ferry
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|34,677,469
1,017,549
|97.15
2.85
|Patricia Mohr
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|34,546,920
1,148,088
|96.78
3.22
|Jane Pagel
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|34,560,116
1,134,892
|96.82
3.18
|Kenneth G. Thomas
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|34,741,540
953,468
|97.33
2.67
In addition, at the Meeting shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company.
About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.
For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO at 416-364-4938.