Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 27, 2018 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 11, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Director Number of Votes Cast Percentage of Votes Cast Donald Bubar

In Favour:

Withheld: 34,697,019

997,989 97.20

2.80 Brian MacEachen

In Favour:

Withheld: 34,773,710

921,298 97.42

2.58 Alan Ferry

In Favour:

Withheld: 34,677,469

1,017,549 97.15

2.85 Patricia Mohr

In Favour:

Withheld: 34,546,920

1,148,088 96.78

3.22 Jane Pagel

In Favour:

Withheld: 34,560,116

1,134,892 96.82

3.18 Kenneth G. Thomas

In Favour:

Withheld: 34,741,540

953,468 97.33

2.67

In addition, at the Meeting shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO at 416-364-4938.